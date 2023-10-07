SA vs SL: Aiden Markam Slams Fastest ODI World Cup Century, Records Galore For South Africa | Check Deets

Home

Three batter from South Africa smashed the century in their ODI World Cup 2023 opener match against Sri Lanka in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

New Delhi: Aiden Markram smashed the fastest ODI World Cup century and broke Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien’s record on Saturday. While playing against Sri Lanka Markram just took 49 balls to reach the 100 runs mark at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Markram smashed 106 runs in 54 balls.

Earlier Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien smashed a century in 49 balls against England in a 2011 World Cup match in Bengaluru. Australia’s Glenn Maxwell also comes in the tally as he slammed his ton in just 51 balls against Sri Lanka in 2015 at Sydney.

South Africa’s Ab de Villiers smashed his fastest ODI World Cup century in 52 balls against West Indies in the 2015 ODI World Cup at Sydney.

South Africa also made another record as the became the first team to witness three players century in a single ODI World Cup match.

Proteas also created another record as the scored the highest total in the history of ODI World Cup smashing

