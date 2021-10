SA vs SL Dream11 Tips And Prediction T20 World Cup

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SA vs SL at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah: South Africa lock horns with Sri Lanka in a Super 12 encounter of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The Proteas are stationed at 3rd place in the points table in Group 1, the Sri Lankan outfit is placed at the 4th position. South Africa and Sri Lanka will enter this contest on the back of totally contrasting results in their respective previous matches. Here is the T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SA vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, SA vs SL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SA vs SL Playing 11s T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20 World Cup.

Time: 3.30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

SA vs SL My Dream11 Team

Kusal Perera, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Chamika Karunaratne

Captain: Aiden Markram, Vice-Captain: Kusal Perera.

SA vs SL Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dusmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana.

SA vs SL Squads

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(wk), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal.