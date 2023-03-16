Home

SA vs WI 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today South Africa vs West Indies ODI Match At Buffalo Park 4.30 PM IST March 16 Thursday

SA vs WI 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today South Africa vs West Indies ODI Match At Buffalo Park 4.30 PM IST March 16 Thursday

Here is South Africa vs West Indies 1st ODI Dream11 Guru Tips and SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, SA vs WI Fantasy Cricket Prediction 1st ODI game, SA vs WI Probable XIs - 1st ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - South Africa vs West Indies, Fantasy Playing Tips - 1st ODI.

SA vs WI 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

South Africa will lock horns against West Indies for the first ODI which will be played at Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa on March 16, Thursday.

TOSS: The 1st ODI match toss between South Africa and West Indies will take place at 4:00 PM IST – on March 16.

Time: 4.30 PM IST.

Venue: Buffalo Park.

SA vs WI 1st ODI Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Shai Hope(c)

Batsmen: Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Andile Phehlukwayo(vc)

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Shannon Gabriel.

SA vs WI Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin

West Indies: Shai Hope (c and wk), Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Shannon Gabriel.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

