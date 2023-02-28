Home

Sports

SA vs WI 1st Test Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today South Africa vs West Indies Test Match At SuperSport Park, Centurion 1.30 PM IST February 28, Tuesday

SA vs WI 1st Test Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today South Africa vs West Indies Test Match At SuperSport Park, Centurion 1.30 PM IST February 28, Tuesday

Here is SA vs WI-1st Test Dream11 Guru Tips and SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, SA vs WI Fantasy Cricket Prediction 1st Test game, SA vs WI Probable XIs - 1st Test, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - South Africa vs West Indies, Fantasy Playing Tips - 1st Test.

SA vs WI 1st Test Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

SA vs WI 1st Test Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: The Proteas will formally kick off a new era in South African cricket when they face West Indies in the first Test at SuperSport Park, here on Tuesday. Temba Bavuma will take the reins for the first time as captain with Shukri Conrad heading the hosts as red-ball coach for the two-game sequence, the final assignment for the home side in their 2021-2023 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Here is the SA vs WI-1st Test Dream11 Guru Tips and SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, SA vs WI Fantasy Cricket Prediction 1st Test game, SA vs WI Probable XIs – 1st Test, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – South Africa vs West Indies, Fantasy Playing Tips – 1st Test. SA vs WI 1st Test Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today South Africa vs West Indies Test Match At SuperSport Park, Centurion 1.30 PM IST February 28, Tuesday.

TOSS: The 1st Test match toss between South Africa and England will take place at 1:00 PM IST – on February 28.

You may like to read

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Live Streaming: Star Sports.

SA vs WI 1st Test Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Joshua da Silva(c)

Batters: Dean Elgar, Kraigg Brathwaite, Temba Bavuma

Allrounders: Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Marco Jansen(vc)

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Alzarri Joseph, Anrich Nortje.

SA vs WI Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Ryan Rickelton/Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, and Kagiso Rabada.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Brathwaite, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Joshua da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, and Gudakesh Motie.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.