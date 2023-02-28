SA vs WI 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 1st Test Between South Africa And West Indies Online & On TV
Here are the details when and where to watch South Africa vs West Indies first Test online and on TV in India:
When will the first Test match between South Africa and West Indies being played?
The first Test match between South Africa and West Indies will be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion
What are the timings for the first Test match between South Africa and West Indies Date And Time?
South Africa and West Indies match will begin at 1:30 pm IST on February 28.
Where To Watch South Africa vs West Indies 1st Test match on TV?
South Africa and West Indies match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where we can Livestream the West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test match online?
South Africa and West Indies will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
South Africa vs West Indies Probable Playing XI:
South Africa: Keegan Petersen, Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Akeem Jordan, Jason Holder
