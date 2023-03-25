Home

Sports

SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain – South Africa vs West Indies, Playing 11s For Today’s Match SuperSport Park, Centurion 5 PM IST March 25, Saturday

SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain – South Africa vs West Indies, Playing 11s For Today’s Match SuperSport Park, Centurion 5 PM IST March 25, Saturday

Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, SA vs WI Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SA vs WI Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction South Africa vs West Indies, Fantasy Playing Tips.

SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, 1st T20I: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, SA vs WI Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SA vs WI Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction South Africa vs West Indies, Fantasy Playing Tips. SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain – South Africa vs West Indies, Playing 11s For Today’s Match SuperSport Park, Centurion 5 PM IST March 25, Saturday.



TOSS – South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I toss will take place on 5 PM IST on Saturday

You may like to read

Time – 5.30 PM IST, March 25, Saturday.

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion.

SA vs WI Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran (vc)

Batters: Rilee Rossouw (c), Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Romario Shepherd, Aiden Markram, Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Yannic Cariah, Lungi Ngidi, Alzarri Joseph.

SA vs WI Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi.

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Raymon Reifer/Odean Smith, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph and Yannic Cariah.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.