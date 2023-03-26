SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: All You Need To Know

SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain – South Africa vs West Indies, Playing 11s For Today’s Match SuperSport Park, Centurion 5 PM IST March 26, Sunday
Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, SA vs WI Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SA vs WI Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction South Africa vs West Indies, Fantasy Playing Tips.
SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, 2nd T20I: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, SA vs WI Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SA vs WI Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction South Africa vs West Indies, Fantasy Playing Tips. SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain – South Africa vs West Indies, Playing 11s For Today’s Match SuperSport Park, Centurion 5 PM IST March 26, Sunday.
Also Read:
- SA vs WI, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20I Match Between South Africa And West Indies Online And on TV
- SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain – South Africa vs West Indies, Playing 11s For Today’s Match SuperSport Park, Centurion 5 PM IST March 25, Saturday
- SA vs WI 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today South Africa vs West Indies ODI Match At Buffalo Park 4.30 PM IST March 16 Thursday
TOSS – South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I toss will take place on 5 PM IST on Sunday
You may like to read
Time – 5.30 PM IST, March 26, Sunday.
Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion.
SA vs WI Dream11 Team
Wicket-Keeper: Quinton de Kock
Batters: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Rovman Powell, David Miller
All-Rounders: Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Sisanda Magala(vc)
Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Alzarri Joseph, Tabraiz Shamsi(C)
SA vs WI Probable Playing XIs
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi.
West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Raymon Reifer/Odean Smith, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph and Yannic Cariah
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.