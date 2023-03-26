Home

SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain – South Africa vs West Indies, Playing 11s For Today’s Match SuperSport Park, Centurion 5 PM IST March 26, Sunday

SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: All You Need To Know

TOSS – South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I toss will take place on 5 PM IST on Sunday

TOSS – South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I toss will take place on 5 PM IST on Sunday

Time – 5.30 PM IST, March 26, Sunday.

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion.

SA vs WI Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Rovman Powell, David Miller

All-Rounders: Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Sisanda Magala(vc)

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Alzarri Joseph, Tabraiz Shamsi(C)

SA vs WI Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi.

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Raymon Reifer/Odean Smith, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph and Yannic Cariah

