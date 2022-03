SA-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

SA-W vs EN-W, South Africa Women vs England Women ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at Hagley Oval at 6:30 AM IST Mar 31 Thursday

South Africa Women vs England Women ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS: ICC Women's World Cup 2022 toss between SA-W vs ENG-W will take place at 6:00 AM IST – March 31 Thursday

Time: 6.30 AM IST.

Venue: Hagley Oval

SA-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team

Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont (vc), Heather Knight, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Natalie Sciver, Marizanne Kapp (c), Chloe Tryon, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole

SA-W vs EN-W Playing 11

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus(c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty(w), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka

England Women: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole