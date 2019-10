SA-W vs IN-W Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team South Africa Women vs India Women 3rd ODI, South Africa Women tour of India – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match SA-W vs IN-W: The third and final one-day international between India Women and South Africa Women is virtually a dead rubber with the series already sealed by the hosts on Friday. Captain Mithali Raj (66) and Punam Raut (65) smashed half-centuries as the home side chased down the 248-run target in 48 overs with 5 wickets to spare. In the first ODI, a top-notch unbeaten 75 from debutant Priya Punia, who replaced the injured Smriti Mandhana, helped India Women register an emphatic eight-wicket win in the series opener on Wednesday.

My Dream11 Team

Lizelle Lee, Mithali Raj (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt (vice-captain), Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht

The match starts at 9:00 AM IST on October 14

SA-W vs IN-W Predicted 11

India Women (Probable XI): Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Shikha Pandey/Mansi Joshi/Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht/Rajeshwari Gayakwad

South Africa Women (Probable XI): Lizelle Lee (wicketkeeper), Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty/Tazmin Brits, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (captain), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune

SQUADS:

India Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Priya Punia, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ekta Bisht, Punam Raut, Mansi Joshi

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee (wicketkeeper), Sune Luus (captain), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Nondumiso Shangase, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty, Lara Goodall, Marizanne Kapp, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayabonga Khaka

