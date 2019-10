SA-W vs IN-W Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team South Africa Women vs India Women 4th T20I, South Africa Women tour of India – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match SA-W vs IN-W: After India women won the opening T20I by 11 runs, rain washed out the second and third game in Surat. Although South Africa will be keen to level the series, there is further bad news heading into the third T20I with persistent showers threatening to abandon the game on Sunday.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for SA-W vs IN-W

My Dream11 Team

Smriti Mandhana (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Taniya Bhatia, Nadine de Klerk, Deepti Sharma, Sune Luus (vice-captain), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Shikha Pandey

The match starts at 7:00 PM IST

SA-W vs IN-W Predicted 11

India Women (Probable XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar/Mansi Joshi, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav

South Africa Women (Probable XI): Lizelle Lee (wicketkeeper), Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Sune Luus (c), Nondumiso Shangase, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune

SQUADS:

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav and Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shafali Verma, Anuja Patil, Pooja Vastrakar and Mansi Joshi

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee (wicketkeeper), Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (captain), Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Nondumiso Shangase, Anne Bosch, Ayabonga Khaka and Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba and Tumi Sekhukhune

Check Dream11 Prediction / South Africa Women Dream11Team / India Women Dream11Team / SA-W vs IN-W Dream 11 Team / Dream11Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more