SA-W PK-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction 1st T20I

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s SA-W vs PK-W at Kingsmead, Durban: In another high-voltage battle, South Africa Women will take on Pakistan Women at the Sher-e-SA-Wgla National Stadium, Dhaka on Friday. The high-intensity SA-W vs PK-W 1st T20I match will begin at 7 PM IST – January 29. After registering a series whitewash in the ODI series, South Africa Women will aim to continue their domination over Pakistan Women in the upcoming T20I series. On the back of some excellent all-round performances from Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, and Ayabonga Khaka, the hosts dominated Pakistan in all departments. With momentum on their side, South Africa Women are all set to take the lead in the 1st T20I. On the other hand, Pakistan Women are looking for their first win of the tour. In the first two ODIs, they lost by a narrow margin. Also Read - IPL 2021 | VIVO Set to Withdraw as Title Sponsors of Indian Premier League, BCCI to Add Partners: Report

TOSS: The 1st T20I match toss between South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women will take place at 6.30 PM (IST) – January 29, Friday.

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban.

SA-W vs PK-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Trisha Chetty

Batsmen – Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Javeria Khan

All-rounders – Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp (C), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz (vc)

Bowlers – Ayabonga Khaka, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig

SA-W vs PK-W Probable Playing XIs

South Africa Women: Sune Luus (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Trisha Chetty (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Pakistan Women: Javeria Khan (C), Nahida Khan, Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal.

SA-W vs PK-W SQUADS

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus (C), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty(w), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Anne Bosch, Faye Tunnicliffe, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Pakistan Women: Nahida Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Javeria Khan (C), Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah, Aiman Anwer, Anam Amin, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal, Ayesha Naseem.

