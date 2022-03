SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

SA-W vs WI-W, South Africa Women vs West Indies Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain at Basin Reserve, Wellington at 3:30 AM IST Mar 24 Thursday:

TOSS: ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 toss between SA-W vs WI-W will take place at 3:00 AM IST – March 24 Also Read - IND-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India Women vs Bangladesh Women Fantasy Cricket Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain, Seddon Park in Hamilton at 6:30 AM IST Mar 22 Tue

Time: 3.30 AM IST.

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team

Shemaine Campbelle, Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee(VC), Lara Goodall, Stafanie Taylor(C), Hayley Matthews, Marizanne Kapp, Afy Fletcher, Ayabonga Khaka and Aaliyah Alleyne.

SA-W vs WI-W Probable Playing XI

South Africa: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka and Tumi Sekhukhune

West Indies: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Shekera Selman and Anisa Mohammed