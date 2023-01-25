SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Home

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction Match 4: Captain Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today South Africa Women vs West Indies Women’s T20I Tri-Series 2023 At Buffalo Park, East London 6.30 PM IST Jan 25, Wed

Toss: The toss between South Africa Women and New Zealand Women T20I Tri-Series in 2023 match will take place at 6 PM IST.

Date and Time: 25 January 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

Live Streaming: SonyLIV.

SA-W vs WI-W, Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rashada Williams(vc)

Batters: Shemaine Campbelle, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews , Afy Fletcher, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp (c)

Bowlers: Shamilia Connell, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas.

SA-W vs WI-W Probable Playing XIs

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews (c), Britney Cooper, Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shanika Bruce, Kaysia Schultz and Karishma Ramharack.