SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Top Recommended Stories
SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction Match 4: Captain Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today South Africa Women vs West Indies Women’s T20I Tri-Series 2023 At Buffalo Park, East London 6.30 PM IST Jan 25, Wed
Here is the Women's T20I Tri-Series T20 - T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, SA-W vs WI-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SA-W vs WI-W Probable XIs Women's T20I Tri-Series in South Africa 2023-T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - South Africa Women vs West Indies Women, Fantasy Playing Tips-Women's T20I Tri-Series in South Africa 2023-T20.
SA-W vs WI-W, Dream11 Team Prediction Match 4: SA-W vs WI-W, Dream11 Team Prediction Match 4: Captain Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today South Africa Women vs West Indies Women’s T20I Tri-Series in South Africa 2023 At Buffalo Park, East London 6.30 PM IST Jan 25, Wed. Here is the Women’s T20I Tri-Series T20 – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, SA-W vs WI-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SA-W vs WI-W Probable XIs Women’s T20I Tri-Series in South Africa 2023-T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – South Africa Women vs West Indies Women, Fantasy Playing Tips-Women’s T20I Tri-Series in South Africa 2023-T20.
Also Read:
Toss: The toss between South Africa Women and New Zealand Women T20I Tri-Series in 2023 match will take place at 6 PM IST.
Date and Time: 25 January 2023, 6:30 PM IST
Venue: Buffalo Park, East London
Live Streaming: SonyLIV.
SA-W vs WI-W, Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Rashada Williams(vc)
Batters: Shemaine Campbelle, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus
All-rounders: Hayley Matthews , Afy Fletcher, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp (c)
Bowlers: Shamilia Connell, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas.
SA-W vs WI-W Probable Playing XIs
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba.
West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews (c), Britney Cooper, Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shanika Bruce, Kaysia Schultz and Karishma Ramharack.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.