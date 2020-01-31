Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team South Africa Invitation XI vs England Prediction, England tour of South Africa 2019-2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 1st Warm-up One-day SA XI vs ENG: The England cricket team are currently touring South Africa from December 2019 to February 2020 to play four Tests, three One Day Internationals and three Twenty20 International matches. The Test series formed part of the inaugural 2019–21 ICC World Test Championship. Cricket South Africa confirmed the fixtures for the tour in May 2019.

TOSS – The toss between South Africa Invitation XI vs England will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

My Dream11 Team

Jason Roy (C), Jean du Plessis (VC), Qaasim Adams, Tom Banton (WK), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Jacques Snyman, Justin Dill, Tom Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Smangaliso Nhlebela

SA XI vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

No predicted XI as such since it is a warm-up match

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Jason Roy, Tom Banton

Vice-captain Options: Jacques Snyman, Dawid Malan

Squads

England: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Tom Banton, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Joe Denly, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson.

South Africa Invitation XI: Jacques Snyman, Sizwe Masondo, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Jean du Plessis, Qaasim Adams, Jesse Christensen, Beyers Swanepoel, Garnett Tarr, Andile Mokgakane, Imraan Manack, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Stefan Tait, Justin Dill.

