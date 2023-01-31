SA20 2023: Zero Egos, Proper Bonding Components Of Success For Pretoria Capitals

Home

With five wins from seven games, Pretoria Capitals are leading the SA20 2023 table at the break. Pretoria will play three more games before knockouts.

New Delhi: Connection as a unit and zero egos from everyone associated has been the success mantra for Pretoria Capitals so far in the ongoing SA20 2023, feels batter Theunis de Bruyn. With five wins from seven games, Pretoria Capitals lead the table at this point and are most likely to make the knokouts.

Bought by IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, Pretoria have roped in some of the best talents around the world with local stalwart Jacques Kallis as assistant coach. They play their home games at Supersport park in Centurion.

“I think what we have done well is that we have connected very well as a unit, both management as well as the squad. And the combination of few locals and senior players in the team knowing the conditions, the opposition….,” De Bruyn told India.com in a virtual interaction.

De Bruyn emphasized on the performances of their overseas stars have added up to their success in the ongoing competition. “Our overseas players have been very good for us in the field but also off the field, there is no egos involved and they want to play to win which is you won’t know until you are meeting the players,” added the 30-year-old.

Pretoria Capitals boast a host of international stars in Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Will Jacks (all England), Josh Little (Ireland), Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) and Jimmy Neesham (New Zealand). With just three matches left in their round robin phase, Pretoria play MI Cape Town next on February 4.

However, De Bruyn, who has scored 189 runs in seven games so far in the SA20 2023, also felt the aura of the changeroom at Supersport Park in Centurion is adding up in their performances.

“Another thing is you know the way you kind of keep playing, Supersport Park has been a fortress in South Africa for the last few years. It’s been a place where a lot of trophies are being won domestically. Maybe its just the aura of that changeroom,” added De Bruyn.