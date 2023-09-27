Home

SA20 2024 Auction, When And Where To Watch live Streaming And Telecast In India

SA20 2024 Auction, When And Where To Watch live Streaming And Telecast In India

The second edition of the South Africa20 (SA20) auction will take place on 27 September, Wednesday.

SA20 2024 Auction, When And Where To Watch live Streaming And Telecast In India

New Delhi: The second edition of the South Africa20 (SA20) auction will take place on 27 September, Wednesday. Ahead of the mega auction, the board has introduced a brand new style with the introduction of a Rookie player pick. In the auction, all teams or squads are mandatory to pick 19 players with a minimum of 10 Proteas players and a maximum of seven international players the new Rookie South African player, and a Wildcard player.

Any South African player aged 22 or less on the day of the auction and having not played in the SA20 league before can be considered a Rookie player. A total of 257 players will go under the hammer in this SA20 2024 auction where only 21 slots will be up for grabs. As with other major league tournaments, the SA20 tournament will also telecast and livestream all across the world. Here are the ways to watch the auction in India.

When is the SA20 auction 2024 going to be held?

The SA20 Auction 2024 will take place on 27 September, Wednesday

How to Watch SA20 auction 2024 Live Streaming in India?

The SA20 2024 auction can be live-streamed on the SA20 YouTube channel as well as on JioCinema in India.

Where to watch the SA20 auction 2024 live on television?

Sports 18 1 HD will telecast the event on TV. Fans can tune in to Sports 18 1 HD to watch the auction live.

What is the timing of the SA20 auction 2024 live in India?

The timing of the SA20 auction 2024 live in India is 7:30 PM.

