Home

Sports

SA20 2024: Complete Schedule, Full Squads, Match Timings in IST, Free Live Streaming And Telecast – All You Need to Know

SA20 2024: Complete Schedule, Full Squads, Match Timings in IST, Free Live Streaming And Telecast – All You Need to Know

SA20 2024: The opening match would be played between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings.

Gqeberha: The wait is finally over and tonight we will see the start of the second season of the SA20. In the opening game on Wednesday defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape will lock horns with Joburg Super Kings.

Trending Now

SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith during the captains’ meet was excited, expecting the second edition to be bigger and better than the first one.

You may like to read

“In my opinion, the teams look much stronger than in Season 1. There is incredible local talent and some superstars from around the world that have joined us. We know the competitive nature of the six franchises and we expect the cricketing stories to be fantastic again” Smith said.

Here’s everything you need to know about SA20 2024-

Full Schedule

Day/Date Fixtures S.No. Venue Time (IST)

Wed, Jan 10 Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings 1 Gqeberha 9 PM

Thu, Jan 11 Durban’s Super Giants vs MI Cape Town 2 Durban 9 PM

Fri, Jan 12 Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals 3 Paarl 9 PM

Sat, Jan 13 Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town 4 Johannesburg 5 PM

Sat, Jan 13 Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants 5 Gqeberha 9 PM

Sun, Jan 14 Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals 6 Centurion 7 PM

Mon, Jan 15 Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings 7 Durban 9 PM

Tue, Jan 16 MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape 8 Cape Town 9 PM

Wed, Jan 17 Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings 9 Paarl 9 PM

Thu, Jan 18 Pretoria Capitals vs Durban’s Super Giants 10 Centurion 9 PM

Fri, Jan 19 MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals 11 Cape Town 9 PM

Sat, Jan 20 Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape 12 Durban 5 PM

Sat, Jan 20 Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals 13 Johannesburg 9 PM

Sun, Jan 21 Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town 14 Paarl 7 PM

Mon, Jan 22 Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals 15 Gqeberha 9 PM

Tue, Jan 23 MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants 16 Cape Town 9 PM

Wed, Jan 24 Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals 17 Johannesburg 9 PM

Thu, Jan 25 Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape 18 Centurion 9 PM

Fri, Jan 26 Paarl Royals vs Durban’s Super Giants 19 Paarl 9 PM

Sat, Jan 27 Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town 20 Gqeberha 5 PM

Sat, Jan 27 Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings 21 Centurion 9 PM

Sun, Jan 28 Durban’s Super Giants vs Paarl Royals 22 Durban 7 PM

Mon, Jan 29 MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings 23 Cape Town 9 PM

Tue, Jan 30 Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals 24 Durban 9 PM

Wed, Jan 31 Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape 25 Johannesburg 9 PM

Thu, Feb 1 Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town 26 Centurion 9 PM

Fri, Feb 2 Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape 27 Paarl 9 PM

Sat, Feb 3 MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals 28 Cape Town 5 PM

Sat, Feb 3 Joburg Super Kings vs Durban’s Super Giants 29 Johannesburg 9 PM

Sun, Feb 4 Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals 30 Gqeberha 7 PM

KNOCKOUTS

Tue, Feb 6 Qualifier 1 31 TBC 9 PM

Wed, Feb 7 Eliminator 32 TBC 9 PM

Thu, Feb 8 Qualifier 2 33 TBC 9 PM

Sat, Feb 10 FINAL 34 TBC 8 PM

Squads

Durban’s Super Giants

Quinton de Kock, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Mayers, Naveen-ul-Haq, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Reece Topley, Jon-Jon Smuts, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Keemo Paul, Tony de Zorzi, Heinrich Klaassen, Wiaan Mulder, Noor Ahmad, Matthew Breeztke, Junior Dala, Bryce Parsons, Jason Smith, Nicholas Pooran

Injured and ruled out: Kyle Abbott

Joburg Super Kings

Faf du Plessis (c), Gerald Coetzee, Moeen Ali, David Wiese, Sam Cook, Zahir Khan, Leus du Plooy, Reeza Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Aaron Phangiso, Sibonelo Makhanya, Kyle Simmonds, Wayne Madsen, Romario Shepherd, Dayyaan Galiem, Ronan Herrmann, Imran Tahir

MI Cape Town

Kieron Pollard (c), Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Tom Banton, Rassie van der Dussen, Delano Potgieter, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Olly Stone, Grant Roelofsen, Nuwan Thushara, Chris Benjamin, Nealan van Heerden, Thomas Kaber, Connor Esterhuizen

Injured and ruled out: Rashid Khan, Jofra Archer

Paarl Royals

David Miller (c), Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Roy, Andile Phelukwayo, Dane Vilas, Bjorn Fortuin, Mitchell van Buuren, Wihan Lubbe, Codi Yusuf, Evan Jones, Fabian Allen, Ferisco Adams, John Turner, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Lorcan Tucker

Pretoria Capitals

Migael Pretorius, Jimmy Neesham, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell (c), Theunis de Bruyn, Adil Rashid, Will Jacks, Eathan Bosch, Hardus Viljoen, Shane Dadswell, Corbin Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Kyle Verreynne, Matthew Boast, Paul Stirling, Phil Salt, Tiaan van Vuuren

Injured and ruled out: Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Bartman, Dawid Malan, Liam Dawson, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Brydon Carse, Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Jordan Hermann, Aya Gqamane, Adam Rossington, Tom Abell, Patrick Kruger, Caleb Seleka, Beyers Swanepoel, Andile Simelane, Simon Harmer, Daniel Worrall

Injured and ruled out: Sisanda Magala, Craig Overton

Match timings and live telecast details

The second edition of the SA20 will have a live broadcast of Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels while the live streaming of all 34 matches will be available for free on the JioCinema app and website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.