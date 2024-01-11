Home

Sports

SA20 2024, DSG vs MICT Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town, Match 2 In India

SA20 2024, DSG vs MICT Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town, Match 2 In India

DSG vs MICT Live streaming: All you need to know about SA20 2024 Match 2 live streaming and telecast details in India.

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town (credit: Twitter)

SA20 2024, DSG vs MICT Live Streaming: Keshav Maharaj’s Durban Super Giants is going to compete against Kieron Pollard-led MI Cape Town in match 2 of the latest edition of the SA20 League 2024 at the Kingsmead Ground in Durban, on January 11. There is not much of a rain prediction but the chances will always be there as the sky will remain cloudy throughout the match. Even the first match of the tournament between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape got washed out due to rain.

Trending Now

Here are the details of when and where to watch Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town In India

You may like to read

What time is Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town match?

The Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town match will be played on Thursday (January 11) from 9:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town match going to be played?

The Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town match will be played at the Kingsmead in Durban.

Where can I watch Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town match on TV?

The Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town match will be telecasted live on the Sports 18 Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town match?

Live streaming of Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

SQUADS

Durban Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, JJ Smuts, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nicholas Pooran, Jason Smith, Keemo Paul, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj(c), Reece Topley, Junior Dala, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Abbott, Matthew Breetzke, Bryce Parsons

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen(w), Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard(c), Sam Curran, George Linde, Thomas Kaber, Duan Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Nuwan Thushara, Olly Stone, Beuran Hendricks, Tom Banton, Ryan Rickelton, Delano Potgieter, Chris Benjamin, Nealan van Heerden, Connor Esterhuizen

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.