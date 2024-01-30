Home

SA20 2024, DSG vs PC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals, Match 23 In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals SA T20 match online and on TV for free.

DSG vs PR Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

SA20 2024, DSG vs PC Live Streaming: Keshav Maharaj’s Durban Super Giants are going to compete against Wayne Parnell-led Pretoria Capitals in match 24 of the ongoing edition of the SA20 League 2024 at the Kingsmead ground in Durban, on January 30. Currently, DSG are at the number one spot on the points table. On the contrary, PC are at the second-last position in the standings with 10 points.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals In India

What time is Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals match?

The Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals match will be played on Tuesday (January 30) from 9:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals match going to be played?

The Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals match will be played at the Kingsmead Ground in Durban.

Where can I watch Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals match on TV?

The Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals match will be telecasted live on the Sports 18 Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals match?

Live streaming of Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Squads

Durban Super Giants: Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock(w), JJ Smuts, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj(c), Reece Topley, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Dwaine Pretorius, Prenelan Subrayen, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kyle Mayers, Jason Smith, Junior Dala, Richard Gleeson, Keemo Paul, Bryce Parsons

Pretoria Capitals: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Shane Dadswell, Corbin Bosch, Wayne Parnell(c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon, James Neesham, Paul Stirling, Theunis de Bruyn, Hardus Viljoen, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Matthew Boast, Steve Stolk

