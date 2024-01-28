Home

SA20 2024, DSG vs PR Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals, Match 22 In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals SA T20 match online and on TV for free.

SA20 2024, DSG vs PR Live Streaming: Keshav Maharaj’s Durban Super Giants are set to take on David Miller-led Paarl Royals in match 22 of the ongoing edition of the SA20 League 2024 at the Kingsmead Ground in Durban, on January 28. Both teams have held the top two spots on the points table and would try to solidify their position.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals In India

What time is Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals match?

The Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals match will be played on Thursday (January 28) from 7:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals match going to be played?

The Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals match will be played at the Kingsmead Ground in Durban.

Where can I watch Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals match on TV?

The Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals match will be telecasted live on the Sports 18 Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals match?

Live streaming of Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Squads

Durban Super Giants: Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, JJ Smuts, Quinton de Kock(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Marcus Stoinis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj(c), Reece Topley, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Dwaine Pretorius, Prenelan Subrayen, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kyle Mayers, Jason Smith, Junior Dala, Richard Gleeson, Keemo Paul, Bryce Parsons

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller(c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Andile Phehlukwayo, Fabian Allen, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dane Vilas, Ferisco Adams, Lorcan Tucker, Keith Dudgeon, John Turner, Evan Jones, Nqaba Peter, Codi Yusuf

