SA20 2024, JSK vs MICT Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town, Match 4 In India

JSK vs MICT Live streaming: All you need to know about SA20 2024 Match 2 live streaming and telecast details in India.

SA20 2024, JSK vs MICT Live Streaming: Faf du Plessis’ Joburg Super Kings is going to face Kieron Pollard-led MI Cape Town in match 4 of the latest edition of the SA20 League 2024 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, on January 14. Both teams are still eyeing for their first win in the tournament. JSK’s first game got washed out due to rain and MICT faced a loss against Durban Super Giants in their opening game.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town In India

What time is Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town match?

The Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town match will be played on Sunday (January 14) from 9:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town match going to be played?

The Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town match will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Where can I watch Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town match on TV?

The Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town match will be telecasted live on the Sports 18 Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town match?

Live streaming of Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

SQUADS

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis(c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Donovan Ferreira(w), Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Simmonds, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir, Wayne Madsen, Aaron Phangiso, David Wiese, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Zahir Khan, Sam Cook, Ronan Hermann

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen(w), Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard(c), Sam Curran, George Linde, Thomas Kaber, Duan Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Nuwan Thushara, Olly Stone, Beuran Hendricks, Tom Banton, Ryan Rickelton, Delano Potgieter, Chris Benjamin, Nealan van Heerden, Connor Esterhuizen

