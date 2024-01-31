Home

SA20 2024, JSK vs SEC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Match 25 In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA T20 match online and on TV for free.

JSK vs SEC Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

SA20 2024, JSK vs SEC Live Streaming: Faf du Plessis’ Joburg Super Kings are going to compete against Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Eastern Cape in match 25 of the ongoing edition of the SA20 League 2024 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, on January 31. Currently, the Sunrisers are in the third spot and would like to secure the second spot with a win in this match. On the contrary, Super Kings have only won two matches and are on the fourth spot and would try to add more wins in front of their name.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape In India

What time is Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape match?

The Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape match will be played on Tuesday (January 30) from 9:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape match going to be played?

The Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape match will be played at the Kingsmead Ground in Durban.

Where can I watch Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape match on TV?

The Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape match will be telecasted live on the Sports 18 Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape match?

Live streaming of Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Squads

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis(c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira(w), David Wiese, Lizaad Williams, Kyle Simmonds, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir, Aaron Phangiso, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Zahir Khan, Sam Cook, Gerald Coetzee, Romario Shepherd, Ronan Hermann

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs(w), Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Ottniel Baartman, Daniel Worrall, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Brydon Carse, Beyers Swanepoel, Temba Bavuma, Andile Simelane, Caleb Seleka, Adam Rossington

