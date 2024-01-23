Home

Sports

SA20 2024, MICT vs DSG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants, Match 16 In India

SA20 2024, MICT vs DSG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants, Match 16 In India

MICT vs DSG Live streaming: All you need to know about SA20 2024 Match 16 live streaming and telecast details in India.

MICT vs DSG Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

SA20 2024, MICT vs DSG Live Streaming: Kieron Pollard’s MI Cape Town is going to compete against Keshav Maharaj-led Durban Super Giants in match 16 of the ongoing edition of the SA20 League 2024 at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, on January 23. Both sides will be facing each other and try to get a better spot on the points table.

Trending Now

Here are the details of when and where to watch MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants In India

You may like to read

What time is MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants match?

The MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants match will be played on Tuesday (January 23) from 9:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants match going to be played?

The MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants match will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

Where can I watch MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants match on TV?

The MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants match will be telecasted live on the Sports 18 Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants match?

Live streaming of MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Squads

MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Connor Esterhuizen, Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard(c), Sam Curran, George Linde, Thomas Kaber, Kagiso Rabada, Nuwan Thushara, Olly Stone, Beuran Hendricks, Tom Banton, Grant Roelofsen, Delano Potgieter, Duan Jansen, Chris Benjamin, Nealan van Heerden

Durban Super Giants: Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock(w), JJ Smuts, Heinrich Klaasen, Marcus Stoinis, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj(c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Reece Topley, Noor Ahmad, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Mayers, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jason Smith, Junior Dala, Richard Gleeson, Tony de Zorzi, Keemo Paul, Bryce Parsons

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.