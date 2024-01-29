Home

SA20 2024, MICT vs JSK Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings, Match 23 In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings SA T20 match online and on TV for free.

MICT vs JSK (credit: Twitter)

SA20 2024, MICT vs JSK Live Streaming: Keiron Pollard’s MI Cape Town is going to compete against Faf du Plessis’ Joburg Super Kings in match 23 of the ongoing edition of the SA20 League 2024 at the Newlands ground in Cape Town, on January 29. Currently, both teams are at the bottom of the points table and are eyeing a better position on the points table.

Here are the details of when and where to watch MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings In India

What time is MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings match?

The MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings match will be played on Monday (January 29) from 9:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings match going to be played?

The MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings match will be played at the Newlands Ground in Cape Town.

Where can I watch MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings match on TV?

The MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings match will be telecasted live on the Sports 18 Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings match?

Live streaming of MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Squads

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton(w), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Kieron Pollard(c), Dewald Brevis, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Thomas Kaber, Nuwan Thushara, Kagiso Rabada, Connor Esterhuizen, Olly Stone, Beuran Hendricks, Tom Banton, Grant Roelofsen, Duan Jansen, Chris Benjamin, Nealan van Heerden

Joburg Super Kings: Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis(c), Leus du Plooy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira(w), David Wiese, Romario Shepherd, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir, Kyle Simmonds, Wayne Madsen, Aaron Phangiso, Dayyaan Galiem, Zahir Khan, Sam Cook, Gerald Coetzee, Ronan Hermann

