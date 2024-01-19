Home

SA20 2024, MICT vs PR Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals, Match 11 In India

MICT vs PR Live streaming: All you need to know about SA20 2024 Match 11 live streaming and telecast details in India.

SA20 2024, MICT vs PR Live Streaming: David Miller’s Paarl Royals are going to compete against Kieron Pollard-led MI Cape Town in match 11 of the ongoing edition of the SA20 league 2024 at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, on January 19. Royals are currently sitting at the top of the points table and would like to secure a fourth consecutive win. On the contrary, MICT have only won one of their three games and would like to move up on the table.

Here are the details of when and where to watch MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals In India

What time is MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals match?

The MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals match will be played on Friday (January 19) from 9:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals match going to be played?

The MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals match will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town.

Where can I watch MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals match on TV?

The MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals match will be telecasted live on the Sports 18 Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals match?

Live streaming of MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Squads

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton(w), Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard(c), Connor Esterhuizen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Olly Stone, Nealan van Heerden, Chris Benjamin, Duan Jansen, Nuwan Thushara, Delano Potgieter, Grant Roelofsen, Thomas Kaber, Tom Banton

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller(c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Fabian Allen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Obed McCoy, Dane Vilas, Ferisco Adams, Lorcan Tucker, John Turner, Evan Jones, Codi Yusuf, Keith Dudgeon, Nqaba Peter

