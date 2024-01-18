Home

Sports

SA20 2024, PC vs DSG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants, Match 10 In India

SA20 2024, PC vs DSG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants, Match 10 In India

PC vs DSG Live streaming: All you need to know about SA20 2024 Match 10 live streaming and telecast details in India.

PC vs DSG (credit: Twitter)

SA20 2024, PC vs DSG Live Streaming: James Neesham-led Pretoria Capitals are set to compete against Keshav Maharaj’s Durban Super Giants in match 10 of the ongoing edition of the SA20 League 2024 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, on January 18. PC will like to secure their first win of the tournament and DSG will have the opportunity to reclaim their top spot on the points table.

Trending Now

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants In India

You may like to read

What time is Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants match?

The Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants match will be played on Thursday (January 18) from 9:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants match going to be played?

The Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants match will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Where can I watch Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants match on TV?

The Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants match will be telecasted live on the Sports 18 Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants match?

Live streaming of Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Squads

Pretoria Capitals: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham(c), Corbin Bosch, Hardus Viljoen, Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon, Senuran Muthusamy, Paul Stirling, Wayne Parnell, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius, Shane Dadswell, Matthew Boast, Steve Stolk

Durban Super Giants: Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock(w), JJ Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Keemo Paul, Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj(c), Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson, Kyle Mayers, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Smith, Junior Dala, Tony de Zorzi, Bryce Parsons, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.