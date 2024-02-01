Home

SA20 2024, PC vs MICT Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town, Match 26 In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town SA T20 match online and on TV for free.

SA20 2024, PC vs MICT Live Streaming: Wayne Parnell’s Pretoria Capitals are going to compete against Keiron Pollard-led MI Cape Town in match 26 of the ongoing edition of the SA20 League 2024 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, on February 1. PR will be eyeing to seal the second spot on the points table. On the contrary, MICT who are currently at the bottom of the points table and would try to finish in a better position on the standings.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town In India

What time is Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town match?

The Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town match will be played on Thursday (February 1) from 9:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town match going to be played?

The Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town match will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Where can I watch Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town match on TV?

The Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town match will be telecasted live on the Sports 18 Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town match?

Live streaming of Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Squads

Pretoria Capitals: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ackermann, Colin Ingram, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell(c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon, Paul Stirling, Theunis de Bruyn, Hardus Viljoen, Corbin Bosch, Migael Pretorius, Shane Dadswell, Matthew Boast, Steve Stolk

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton(w), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Kieron Pollard(c), Dewald Brevis, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Thomas Kaber, Kagiso Rabada, Nuwan Thushara, Olly Stone, Beuran Hendricks, Tom Banton, Grant Roelofsen, Duan Jansen, Chris Benjamin, Nealan van Heerden, Connor Esterhuizen

