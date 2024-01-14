Home

SA20 2024, PC vs PR Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals, Match 6 In India

PC vs PR Live streaming: All you need to know about SA20 2024 Match 6 live streaming and telecast details in India.

PC vs PR Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

SA20 2024, PC vs PR Live Streaming: James Neesham’s Pretoria Capitals are going to collide with David Miller-led Paarl Royals in match 6 of the ongoing edition of the SA20 league 2024 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, on January 14. Royals would have the opportunity to seal the top spot on the points table by winning this match. On the other hand, the Capitals would be eyeing their first win of the tournament.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals In India

What time is Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals match?

The Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals match will be played on Sunday (January 14) from 7:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals match going to be played?

The Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals match will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Where can I watch Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals match on TV?

The Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals match will be telecasted live on the Sports 18 Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals match?

Live streaming of Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Squads

Pretoria Capitals: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Corbin Bosch, James Neesham(c), Eathan Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon, Paul Stirling, Wayne Parnell, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius, Shane Dadswell, Matthew Boast, Steve Stolk

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller(c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Fabian Allen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Obed McCoy, Dane Vilas, Ferisco Adams, Lorcan Tucker, John Turner, Evan Jones, Kwena Maphaka, Codi Yusuf, Lhuan-dre Pretorius

