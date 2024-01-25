Home

SA20 2024, PC vs SEC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Match 18 In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA T20 match online and on TV for free.

PC vs SEC Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

SA20 2024, PC vs SEC Live Streaming: Wayne Parnell’s Pretoria Capitals are going to compete against Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Eastern Cape Town in match 18 of the ongoing edition of the SA20 League 2024 at the SuprSport Park in Centurion, on January 25. Currently, Capitals as they are at the bottom of the points table and are in crucial need of a win. On the contrary, SEC would be eyeing a better position on the table.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape In India

What time is Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape match?

The Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape match will be played on Thursday (January 25) from 9:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape match going to be played?

The Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape match will be played at the SuprSport Park in Centurion.

Where can I watch Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape match on TV?

The Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape match will be telecasted live on the Sports 18 Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape match?

Live streaming of Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Squads

Pretoria Capitals: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell(c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon, Corbin Bosch, Hardus Viljoen, Migael Pretorius, Shane Dadswell, Matthew Boast, Steve Stolk, Theunis de Bruyn, Paul Stirling

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs(w), Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Ottniel Baartman, Daniel Worrall, Adam Rossington, Temba Bavuma, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Brydon Carse, Beyers Swanepoel, Andile Simelane, Caleb Seleka

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.