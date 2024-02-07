Home

SA20 2024, PR vs JSK Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings, Eliminator In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings SA20 Eliminator match online and on TV for free.

SA20 2024, PR vs JSK Live Streaming: David Miller’s Paarl Royals are going to take on Faf du Plessis-led Joburg Super Kings in the Eliminator of the ongoing edition of the SA20 League 2024 at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, on February 7. The winner of this Eliminator match will face Durban Super Giants in Qualifier 2.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings In India

What time is Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings match?

The Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings match will be played on Wednesday (February 7) from 9:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings match going to be played?

The Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings match will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Where can I watch Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings match on TV?

The Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings match will be telecasted live on the Sports 18 Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings match?

Live streaming of Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Squads

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller(c), Dane Vilas, Wihan Lubbe, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Nqaba Peter, John Turner, Evan Jones, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Fabian Allen, Ferisco Adams, Lorcan Tucker, Keith Dudgeon

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis(c), Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira(w), Reeza Hendricks, Doug Bracewell, Dayyaan Galiem, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir, Kyle Simmonds, David Wiese, Sibonelo Makhanya, Zahir Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Romario Shepherd, Aaron Phangiso, Sam Cook, Ronan Hermann

