SA20 2024, PR vs JSK Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings, Match 9 In India

PR vs JSK Live streaming: All you need to know about SA20 2024 Match 9 live streaming and telecast details in India.

PR vs JSK Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

SA20 2024, PR vs JSK Live Streaming: David Miller’s Paarl Royals is going to face Faf Du Plessis-led Joburg Super Kings in match 9 of the ongoing edition of the SA20 2024 league at the Boland Park in Paarl, on January 17. PR will be eyeing the top spot of the points table with a third consecutive win in the tournament. On the contrary, JSK is looking for the first win and will try to get off the mark during this clash.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings In India

What time is Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings match?

The Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings match will be played on Sunday (January 17) from 9:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings match going to be played?

The Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings match will be played at the Boland Park in Paarl.

Where can I watch Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings match on TV?

The Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings match will be telecasted live on the Sports 18 Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings match?

Live streaming of Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Squads

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller(c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Fabian Allen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Obed McCoy, Dane Vilas, Ferisco Adams, Lorcan Tucker, John Turner, Evan Jones, Codi Yusuf, Keith Dudgeon, Nqaba Peter

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis(c), Reeza Hendricks, Ronan Hermann, Leus du Plooy, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira(w), Romario Shepherd, David Wiese, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir, Zahir Khan, Kyle Simmonds, Gerald Coetzee, Aaron Phangiso, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Sam Cook, Wayne Madsen

