Home

Sports

SA20 2024, SEC vs DSG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants, Qualifier 1 In India

SA20 2024, SEC vs DSG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants, Qualifier 1 In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants SA20 Qualifier 1 match online and on TV for free.

SEC vs DSG (credit: Twitter)

SA20 2024, SEC vs DSG Live Streaming: Aiden Markram’s Sunrisers Eastern Cape are going to take on Keshav Maharaj-led Durban Super Giants in the Qualifier 1 of the ongoing edition of the SA20 League 2024 at the Newland ground in Cape Town, on February 6. This match marks the beginning of the playoffs, the winner of this match will qualify for the finals. On the other hand, the losing side will have a second chance in the Qualifier 2.

Trending Now

Here are the details of when and where to watch Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants In India

You may like to read

What time is Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants match?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants match will be played on Tuesday (February 6) from 9:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants match going to be played?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants match will be played at the Newlands Ground in Cape Town.

Where can I watch Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants match on TV?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants match will be telecasted live on the Sports 18 Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants match?

Live streaming of Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Squads

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs(w), Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Beyers Swanepoel, Simon Harmer, Daniel Worrall, Adam Rossington, Temba Bavuma, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Brydon Carse, Ottniel Baartman, Andile Simelane, Caleb Seleka

Durban Super Giants: Matthew Breetzke(w), Tony de Zorzi, Dwaine Pretorius, JJ Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj(c), Noor Ahmad, Reece Topley, Naveen-ul-Haq, Quinton de Kock, Junior Dala, Marcus Stoinis, Prenelan Subrayen, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kyle Mayers, Bryce Parsons, Richard Gleeson, Jason Smith

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.