SA20 2024, SEC vs JSK Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings, Match 1 In India

SEC vs JSK Live streaming: All you need to know about SA20 2024 Match 1 live streaming and telecast details in India.

SA20 2024, SEC vs JSK Live Streaming: Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Eastern Cape is going to take on Faf Du Plessis’ Joburg Super Kings in the opening match of the latest edition of the SA 20 league at the St George’s Park in Gqeberha, on January 10. Defending Champions, the SEC will like to start their campaign with a win. On the other hand, JSK finished at the number 2 spot on the points table but couldn’t make it into the finals. They would try to change that in this edition.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings In India

What time is Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings match?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings match will be played on Thursday (January 10) from 9:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings match going to be played?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings match will be played at the St George’s Park in Gqeberha.

Where can I watch Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings match on TV?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings match will be telecasted live on the Sports 18 Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings match?

Live streaming of Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

SQUADS

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Adam Rossington(w), Temba Bavuma, Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Tom Abell, Ottniel Baartman, Liam Dawson, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Patrick Kruger, Beyers Swanepoel, Andile Simelane, Caleb Seleka, Jordan Hermann

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis(c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Donovan Ferreira(w), Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Simmonds, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir, Wayne Madsen, Aaron Phangiso, David Wiese, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Zahir Khan, Sam Cook, Ronan Hermann

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.