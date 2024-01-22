Home

SA20 2024, SEC vs PC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals, Match 15 In India

SEC vs PC Live streaming: All you need to know about SA20 2024 Match 15 live streaming and telecast details in India.

SEC vs PC Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

SA20 2024, SEC vs PC Live Streaming: Aiden Markram’s Sunrisers Eastern Cape is going to face Wayne Parnell-led Pretoria Capitals in match 15 of the ongoing edition of the SA20 League 2024 at the St George’s Park in Gqeberha, on January 22. SEC would like to secure onto the top two with a win in the match. On the contrary, PC are at the bottom of the points table and would like a better position.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals In India

What time is Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals match?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals match will be played on Monday (January 22) from 9:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals match going to be played?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals match will be played at the St George’s Park in Gqeberha.

Where can I watch Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals match on TV?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals match will be telecasted live on the Sports 18 Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals match?

Live streaming of Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Squads

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs(w), Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Ottniel Baartman, Daniel Worrall, Adam Rossington, Temba Bavuma, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Brydon Carse, Beyers Swanepoel, Andile Simelane, Caleb Seleka

Pretoria Capitals: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Corbin Bosch, Wayne Parnell(c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Hardus Viljoen, Daryn Dupavillon, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Shane Dadswell, Matthew Boast, Steve Stolk, Theunis de Bruyn, Paul Stirling

