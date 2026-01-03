Home

Sports

SA20 2025-26: Lhuan-dre Pretorius heroics sets up Paarl Royals last-ball thriller against MI Cape Town

SA20 2025-26: Lhuan-dre Pretorius heroics sets up Paarl Royals last-ball thriller against MI Cape Town

Lhuan-dre Pretorius scored an unbeaten 98 to guide Paarl Royals to a thrilling one-run victory over MI Cape Town in the SA20 Season 4 Western Cape derby at Boland Park.

New Delhi: Lhuan-dre Pretorius played an unbeaten 98 runs knock to lead Paarl Royals to a dramatic one-run win over MI Cape Town in the Western Cape derby at Boland Park on Friday during the SA20 Season 4

With 15 runs needed off the final over, Royals seamer Ottniel Baartman faced a tense finish. After Kagiso Rabada hit the third ball for a six over long off, it looked as if MI Cape Town had seized the momentum.

However, Baartman (4/51) caught Rabada at the boundary on the very next ball, leaving MI Cape Town needing six runs from the final delivery to win. George Linde smashed the ball cleanly, slicing a length delivery over the covers, but it landed just short of the boundary.

Pretorius missed his century by just 2-runs

Pretorius had a slow start to the tournament in his first few games, but the league’s top scorer from last season made a comeback in style at his favourite home ground. The young star was back in attacking form, as he smashed 10 boundaries and two sixes during his 65-ball innings.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Pretorius missed his well-deserved century by 2-runs as Rabada bowled a dot ball to end the innings. However, Pretorius won the Player of the Match award.

The Royals openers stitched a solid 100-run stand in 10.4 overs before MI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan (2/31) had the Jersey international caught for 51 off 34 balls.

Raza made a big impact in his debut match

MI Cape Town got off to a strong start, with Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton (36) putting on 77-run stand for the first wicket in 7.5 overs, until Royals new signing Sikander Raza (3/27) made a big impact in his Betway SA20 debut. The Zimbabwean all-rounder dismissed both Rickelton and the dangerous Nicholas Pooran, later clean bowling Tom Moores for a first-ball duck to check MI Cape Town’s momentum.

However, it was Ottniel Baartman’s double-wicket over, claiming Van der Dussen (59) and Jason Smith (1) within three deliveries, that ultimately derailed MI Cape Town’s chase.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.