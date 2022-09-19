SA20 Auction LIVE Streaming Details

Amid much speculation, D-day has arrived. Today, 500 players would go under the hammer in the auction for the inaugural edition of SA20. While all six participating teams have already revealed their pre-auction picks, they would now have to choose wisely at the main event to get the balance of the side right. The six participating teams are MI Cape Town, Durban Super Giants, Johannesburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The tournament would be played in January next year.Also Read - 6 IPL Team Owners Win Bid For New South Africa T20 Franchise League- Report

So where can you watch the auction if you are in India and at what time does it start?

The SA20 auction will start at 5:30 PM IST and it can be streamed live on the SA20 YouTube channel.

Also, the auctioneer would be Richard Madley, who is a veteran and has conducted IPL auctions in the past. There is massive Indian interest in the league.

In this league, a total of 33 matches will be played. All teams will play each other twice – on a home-and-away basis – with two semi-finals and the final to follow. However, the complete schedule is yet to be released by CSA.