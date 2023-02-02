Home

SA20: Happy To Reunite With Familiar Faces From Mumbai Indians At Cape Town, Says Tim David

The arrival of 26-year-old David will strengthen the batting order of MI Cape Town for the remainder of the SA20 League.

New Delhi: Destructive Australian batsmen Tim David, has joined the MI Cape Town side ahead of the second phase of SA20, has said that he is more then happy to be re-united with the similar faces of Mubai Indians in SA20 league.

The right-handed batter mentioned how being familiar with the Mumbai Indians’ culture from the IPL, helped him settle into MI Cape Town quickly.

“It’s always great to come and see so many friendly faces. You know there’s a lot of back room staff here at MI Cape Town that I’m friends with and got to know really well in the last IPL season so to be able to get back in and to be able to be made to feel so welcome is really awesome for me,” said David in a media release.

Asked about the big games coming up their way pretty fast and how he reads the situation, the Aussie all-rounder claimed the team’s only target is to win all the games.

“It’s pretty simple. We need to win a couple of games to make it through the playoffs. So that’s obviously our target. Sometimes results can be hard to control so we have to go back to the process. It is about how we’re going to achieve that. So we’ve had a couple of really good days of training,” he said.

Talking about his conversations with MICT head coach Simon Katich and the coaching staff, David, who is also one of the most sought after T20 players in the world, claimed the former Australia cricketer has encouraged him to play with freedom.

“It’s been really good. I’ve met Simon a couple of times, but never had the chance to work really close with him. So that’s exciting for me to be able to speak to him. He’s very clear with his messaging, which is great for me. As a player (this is) something I really enjoy. He’s just encouraged me and the other guys to play with freedom and to try and impact the game the best we can,” David said.



The arrival of 26-year-old David will strengthen the batting order of MI Cape Town for the remainder of the SA20 League. Tim David is known for his stormy batting style. His fast playing style makes him one of the best finishers in T20 cricket in the world right now.



Currently in good form, Tim will be focusing on getting the expected result from the very first game he plays in the SA20 league.