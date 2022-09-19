Live SA20 League Auction Updates

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of SA20 auction 2022 500 players would go under the hammer for the inaugural edition of the South Africa 20 series. While all six participating teams have already revealed their pre-auction picks, they would now have to choose wisely at the main event to get the balance of the side right. The six participating teams are MI Cape Town, Durban Super Giants, Johannesburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The tournament would be played in January next year.Also Read - SA20 Auction LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch South Africa T20 League's Auction Live in India?

Live Updates

  • 6:30 PM IST

    LIVE SA20 Auction Updates: SOLD!! Marco Jansen goes to Sunrisers Eastern Cape for a whooping 6.10 Million, the highest bid so far in the auction. 6 players have sold so far and two remain unsold. 15 minutes break has been called.

  • 6:29 PM IST

    LIVE SA20 Auction Updates: Marco Jansen’s bid goes above 6 Million now! Sunrisers and Super Kings are fighting for the South African.

  • 6:24 PM IST

    LIVE SA20 Auction Updates: UNSOLD! Jimmy Neesham goes unsold and Heinrich Klassen fetch huge sum of 4.50 Million, replaces Shamsi as the most expensive player as of now, goes to Durban Super Giants. Next player up is Marco Jansen.

  • 6:17 PM IST

    LIVE SA20 Auction Updates: Bid for Henrich Klaasen now goes over 3 Million. Royals and Capitals battling out for the batter.

  • 6:13 PM IST

    LIVE SA20 Auction Updates: SOLD! MI Cape Town rope in Rassie van der Dussen as their first player of the auction. Next player up is Henrich Klaasen.

  • 6:09 PM IST

    LIVE SA20 Auction Updates: UNSOLD!! First player to go unsold is West Indian Odean Smith. Smith plied his trade for Punjab Kings in the 2022 Indian Premier League. Next player up is Rassie van der Dussen of South Africa.

  • 6:08 PM IST

    LIVE SA20 Auction Updates: SOLD!! Hello Durban Super Giants snatches the bid and gets Pretorius at 4.10 Million. Big surprise move from the Lucknow Super Giants’ sister team. Next player up is Odean Smith. Shamsi still hold the tag of the highest bid player as of now.

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE SA20 Auction Updates: The bid now stand to 4 Million and a new bidder in Joburg Super Kings comes in. Sunrisers have competition now. Pretorious will be highest bid player now.

  • 6:03 PM IST

    LIVE SA20 Auction Updates: The bidding war now goes over 3 Million for Dwaine Pretorius. Pretoria Capitals battling it out with Sunrisers Eastern Cape after Paar Royals opt to move out.

  • 5:59 PM IST

    LIVE SA20 Auction Updates: The bid for Pretorius now stand to 2 Million. Royals and Sunrisers fight on for the fast bowler.