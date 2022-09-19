Live SA20 League Auction Updates

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of SA20 auction 2022 500 players would go under the hammer for the inaugural edition of the South Africa 20 series. While all six participating teams have already revealed their pre-auction picks, they would now have to choose wisely at the main event to get the balance of the side right. The six participating teams are MI Cape Town, Durban Super Giants, Johannesburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The tournament would be played in January next year.Also Read - SA20 Auction LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch South Africa T20 League's Auction Live in India?

Live Updates

  • 8:58 PM IST

    LIVE SA20 Auction Updates: Kyle Abbot sold to Durban’s Super Giants for 175k.

  • 8:51 PM IST

    LIVE SA20 Auction Updates: Alzarri Joseph goes to Joburg Super Kings. Josh Little is the new man in.

  • 8:47 PM IST

    LIVE SA20 Auction Updates: Next player up is Alzarri Joseph, West Indian international.

  • 8:22 PM IST

    LIVE SA20 Auction Updates: SOLD!! Keshav Maharaj goes o Durba’s Super Giants for 2.50 Million. George Linde is the next man in.

  • 8:12 PM IST

    LIVE SA20 Auction Updates: Phehlukwayo remain UNSOLD! Next up is Keshav Maharaj, South African International.

  • 8:11 PM IST

    LIVE SA20 Auction Updates: SOLD! Sisanga Magala goes to Sunrisers Eastern Cape for 5.40 Million! Next player up is Andile Phehlukwayo.

  • 8:05 PM IST

    LIVE SA20 Auction Updates: SOLD! George Garton goes to Joburg Super Kings. Next player up is Sisanga Magala.

  • 7:45 PM IST

    LIVE SA20 Auction Updates: UNSOLD! Sri Lankan Kusal Mendis remain unsold. Next up is another Lankan in Kusal Perera…and he remains unsold as well!

  • 7:44 PM IST

    LIVE SA20 Auction Updates: SOLD! MI Cape Town rope in Ryan Rickleton! Kusal Mendis is the new player in for bidding.

  • 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE SA20 Auction Updates: SOLD! Dane Vilas goes to Paar Royals for 3.50 Million. Royals are building a good, compact team. Ryan Rickleton is the new man in.