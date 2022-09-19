Live SA20 League Auction Updates

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of SA20 auction 2022 500 players would go under the hammer for the inaugural edition of the South Africa 20 series. While all six participating teams have already revealed their pre-auction picks, they would now have to choose wisely at the main event to get the balance of the side right. The six participating teams are MI Cape Town, Durban Super Giants, Johannesburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The tournament would be played in January next year.Also Read - SA20 Auction LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch South Africa T20 League's Auction Live in India?

