Cape Town: After Cricket South Africa’s dreams with the global T20 League and the Mzansi Super League did not live up to expectations, they are ready to launch a third with the hope that the T20 league will do well. It is the SA20 League that is set to start in January next year. There is a lot of Indian interest in the league thanks to team owners and the names of the franchises. The six-team tournament would have its auction today (September 19). The pre-auction names have already been revealed.Also Read - SA20 Auction LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch South Africa T20 League's Auction Live in India?

With 500 players set to go under the hammer, here are the few players who could break the bank.

Odean Smith (RAND 1,750,000): The West Indian all-rounder could be a hot pick. He can be a finisher and can chip in with the ball. A T20 specialist who can hit the ball big. The 25-year-old was recently picked up in IPL where he did reasonably well.

Adil Rashid: Time and again, we have seen how wrist-spinners have reaped the rewards in T20s. This year in IPL itself Yuzvendra Chahal and Wanindu Hasaranga were among the leading wicket-takers. Rashid is good in T20s and has massive experience of playing in other leagues. He could fetch a whopping amount at the auction.

Lungi Ngidi: The SA pacer has grown leaps and bounds in the IPL under the leadership of MS Dhoni. That is something other franchises would like to tap on. And if that is the case, he could set the auction on fire.