Saarbrucken FC vs Bayer Leverkusen Dream11 Team Prediction DFB Pokal 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match SAAR vs LEV at Hermann-Neuberger Stadium: In the much-awaited semifinal of DFB Pokal league 2020, Saarbrucken FC will take on Bayer Leverkusen at the Hermann-Neuberger Stadium on Tuesday (June 10). The DFB Pokal semifinal match will kick-start at 12.15 AM IST. Bayer Leverkusen will be back on the field as they take on 4th tier ream from Germany Saarbrucken. Saarbrucken have already gone into the clubs history books by qualifying for the semis of the cup competition for the very first time ever. Also Read - AUS vs ALT Dream11 Team Prediction Austrian League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Austria Wien vs Rheindorf Altach Today's Match at Generali Arena, Vienna 12AM IST June 10

On the other hand, Bayer Leverkusen, they are fifth in the Bundesliga but will be relying on going the distance in the DFB Pokal in order to qualify for Europe next season. The live TV or online broadcast of the DFB Pokal 2020 football game will not be available in India. Also Read - POL vs ADM Dream11 Team Prediction Austrian League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For St Polten FC vs Admira Wacker Today's Match at NV Arena, St. Polten 10PM IST

Kick-Off Time: The DFB Pokal semifinal match between Saarbrucken FC and Bayer Leverkusen will start at 12.15 AM IST (June 10). Also Read - TIR vs MTS Dream11 Team Prediction Austrian League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Swarovski Tirol vs SV Mattersburg Match at Tivoli Stadion Tirol 10PM IST June 9

Venue: Hermann-Neuberger Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- D Batz

Defenders- E Tapsoba, J Tah, S Bender

Midfielders- M Diaby, K Bellarabi, K Froese (VC), T Janicke

Forwards- L Alario, K Volland (C), G Jurcher

SAAR vs LEV Probable Playing XIs

Saarbrucken FC: Batz, Barylla, Schorch, Uaferro, Muller, Janicke, Perdedaj, Zeitz, Mendler, Jurcher, Zellner.

Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky, Tah, S Bender, Tapsoba, Weiser, Aranguiz, Demirbay, Wendell, Bellarabi, Volland, Wirtz.

SAAR vs LEV SQUADS

Saarbrucken FC: Daniel Batz, Ramon Castellucci, Patrik Herbrand, Timo Wagner, Anthony Barylla, Boné Uaferro, Christopher Schorch, Steven Zellner, Nino Miotke, Mario Müller. Jayson Breitenbach, Fanol Perdedaj, Manuel Zeitz. Rasim Bulic, Kianz Froese, Tobias Jänicke, Stephan Andrist, Markus Mendler, José Pierre Vunguidica, Mergim Fejzullahu, Téo Herr, Marius Köhl, Sebastian Jacob, Gillian Jurcher, Fabian Eisele, Timm Golley, Cedric Euschen.

Bayer Leverkusen: Lukas Hradecky, Ramazan Ozcan, Niklas Lomb, Jonathan Tah, Aleksandar Dragovic, Edmond Tapsoba, Wendell, Sven Bender, Paulinho, Lars Bender, Kerem Demirbay, Nadiem Amiri, Julian Baumgartlinger, Charles Aranguiz, Daley Sinkgraven, Mitchell Weiser, Exequiel Palacios, Adrian Stanilewicz, Ayman Azhil, Leon Bailey, Lucas Alario, Moussa Diaby, Kevin Volland, Karim Bellarabi.

