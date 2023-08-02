Home

‘An Enigma For Me’: Former India Player Makes Big Statement On Sanju Samson

Saba lauded Samson’s resilience and for always being dedicated despite getting limited opportunities.

Sanju Samson played an excellent knock. (Photo credits: BCCI)

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim was impressed with the way Sanju Samson performed in his comeback ODI match for India. Saba lauded Samson’s resilience and for always being dedicated despite getting limited opportunities. Samson made a terrific comeback with a bright 50 in the 3rd ODI against the West Indies.

Samson walked out to bat at number 4 for the first time in his ODI career and took the attack to the West Indies bowlers. He raced away to a breezy 51 off just 41 balls and laid the perfect foundation for the final flourish as India posted 351 runs in their first innings.

“Sanju Samson is an enigma for me. He bats so well. He is a gifted player. Today, his innings was like a whiff of fresh air. He said that his intent was to go out and be aggressive. The way he handled the leg-spinner, who was looking quite good at that point in time, was so refreshing to watch. This is what Sanju Samson is capable of,” Saba Karim told JioCinema after India clinched the ODI series 2-1.

Speaking about his own innings, Samson was candid enough to acknowledge that he has been getting limited chances, but he remains ready to always be included in the side and put in the performances.

Despite his impressive talent and recent outstanding knock, Samson’s opportunities in ODIs have been very inconsistent. He made his debut in Sri Lanka back in 2021, but has so far only played 13 ODIs. There have been calls made to give him an extended run and perhaps look at him as a middle order option in the World Cup.

“You send him at No.3, he is more than happy. You send him at No.4, he scores a fifty. You send him down the order.. he is always there as a perfect team man. This is a just reward for Samson’s persistence to be in the reckoning in the ODI squad,” Saba Karim further added.

