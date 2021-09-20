Dubai: Following Virat Kohli’s shock announcement on Sunday that he would no longer captain Royal Challengers Bangalore after the IPL this year, several theories have been making the rounds over what may have prompted him to make a decision like that. Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim reckons Kohli may have come to the terms with the fact that if he gives up captaincy and focuses on his batting – it may help RCB end their title drought.Also Read - IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra Predicts Virat Kohli-Led RCB Will Beat KKR in Dubai

Speaking on YouTube channel Khelneeti, he said: "Sometimes when you try to chase something too much, it doesn't happen. That is a big life lesson and Virat might have understood this. He might have come to terms that if he leaves Captaincy and contributes with the bat, then maybe RCB can win the trophy."

"Every sportsman tries desperately hard to win one title in their career and most of them don't end up succeeding. Take Sachin Tendulkar for example. He had to play so many World Cups to win the title," he added.

“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me,” Virat Kohli said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, former players like Gautam Gambhir and Sanjay Manjrekar have questioned the timing of the call taken by Kohli. Some feel he could have made the announcement after the season.