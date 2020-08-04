Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Dream11 Team Prediction NBA 2019-20 – Basketball Tips For Today's Basketball Match SAC vs DAL at HP Field House, Disney World, Orlando.: In an exciting NBA 2019-20 encounter on Tuesday evening, Sacramento Kings will square off against Dallas Mavericks in the round-robin clash. The NBA 2019-20 SAC vs DAL match will begin at 12 AM IST – August 5 in India. The Basketball match will be played at the HP Field House, Disney World, Orlando. Kings and Mavericks are at the 12th and 7th positions in the Western Conference respectively. Sacramento Kings are coming off a deflating defeat against the Orlando Magic team by 116-132 in a game that they had to win considering the desperate spot they are in the table. They need to find their momentum in this game. Meanwhile, Dallas Mavericks got toppled too against Phoenix Suns in the previous game in pretty close fashion and this must be a big jolt for them. They lost by 115-117 in a closely-fought encounter.

Time: The NBA 2019-20 match between Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks will kick-off at 12 AM IST – August 5 in India.

Venue: HP Field House, Disney World, Orlando.

My Dream11 Team

Point Guards: Joseph, Doncic

Shooting Guard: Bogdanovic

Small Forwards: Bazemore, Hardaway

Power Forward: Bjelica

Centres: Porzingis, Marjanovic

SAC vs DAL Starting 5s

Sacramento Kings: Cory Joseph (PG), Bogdan Bogdanovic (SG), Kent Bazemore (SF), Nemanja Bjelica (PF), Harry Giles (C).

Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic (PG), Seth Curry (SG), Tim Hardaway (SF), Kristaps Porzingis (PF), Boban Marjanovic (C).

SAC vs DAL Squads

Sacramento Kings (SAC): Justin James, De’Aaron Fox, Yogi Ferrell, Cory Joseph, DaQuan Jeffries, Kyle Guy, Buddy Hield, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Harrison Barnes, Corey Brewer, Kent Bazemore, Marvin Bagley, Nemanja Bjelica, Jabari Parker, Richaun Holmes, Harry Giles, Alex Len.

Dallas Mavericks (DAL): Luka Doncic, Trey Burke, J.J. Barea, Delon Wright, Courtney Lee, Antonius Cleveland, Seth Curry, Tim Hardaway, Dorian Finney-Smith, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Josh Reaves, Justin Jackson, Kristaps Porzingis, Boban Marjanovic, Maximilian Kleber, Dwight Powell.

