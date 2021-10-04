Dubai: In what would come as a shock for his fans across the globe, ex-India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been named in the ‘Pandora Papers’ leak which includes many other top celebrities. Tendulkar, who has been a Member of the Parliament, was named as Beneficial Owners of an offshore entity in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) which was liquidated in 2016 as per an Indian Express report.Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Ambani, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Among Pandora Papers First List. Details Here

More than 600 journalists from media and the investigation are based on the leak of 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services which make up the Pandora Papers.

Not just Tendulkar, as per the ICIJ report, people involved by the secret document to offshore assets also include pop music diva Shakira, supermodel Claudia Schiffer, and an Italian mobster.

It was learned that Tendulkar’s attorney claimed that the former cricketer’s investment is legitimate.

“Tendulkar’s attorney said the cricket player’s investment is legitimate and has been declared to tax authorities. Shakira’s attorney said the singer declared her companies, which the attorney said do not provide tax advantages. Schiffer’s representatives said the supermodel correctly pays her taxes in the UK, where she lives,” the ICIJ noted.

The ex-batting stalwart is currently in the UAE with the Mumbai Indians team. Despite his presence in the dressing-room, the defending champions have not lived up to the billing and could very well not make it to the playoffs as well.