Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday took to social media and asked Twitter India to take action against fake accounts impersonating his son Arjun and daughter Sara. Giving clarification, a concerned Tendulkar said to his fans that his kids Arjun and Sara do not have Twitter accounts. He cited an account with the username @jr_tendulkar and stated that it is not Ajun’s account and someday else is posting in it.

His post read, “I wish to clarify that my son Arjun & daughter Sara are not on Twitter. The account @jr_tendulkaris wrongfully impersonating Arjun and posting malicious tweets against personalities & institutions. Requesting @TwitterIndia to act on this asap.”

I wish to clarify that my son Arjun & daughter Sara are not on Twitter.

The account @jr_tendulkar is wrongfully impersonating Arjun and posting malicious tweets against personalities & institutions. Requesting @TwitterIndia to act on this as soon as possible. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 27, 2019

On Tuesday, Tendulkar urged BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to revamp the structure of Duleep Trophy.

“I want him (Ganguly) to consider looking at the Duleep Trophy…I feel Duleep Trophy is one tournament where one is getting to hear that players are possibly more focused on their own performances and what the next tournament is and they play accordingly,” Tendulkar was quoted by PTI.

“For instance, if there’s an IPL auction, or an upcoming T20 tournament or one-day, players end up playing in that mode and not for their team or looking at the need of the hour,” he said.