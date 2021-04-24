Hailed as the greatest ever batsman, Sachin Tendulkar turned 48 on Saturday. And as expected, the wishes started pouring in. While some found it difficult to express ‘Sachin – the feeling’ in words, some others hailed him as the ‘God of Cricket” and the best ever. Tendulkar has most big records to his name and to date, no one has come close to it and hence fans in India reckon he is nothing short of a demi-god. Over two decades, Sachin has brought a smile to the faces of billions of Indians and has inspired many throughout his illustrious career. Also Read - Deepak Chahar's Supermodel Sister Malti Reacts After CSK Pacer's Record Feat vs KKR in IPL 2021 | SEE POST

Here is how fans wished Sachin:

Sach is truth , Sach is life , Sach is the answer, Sach is it.

Birthday greetings to not only the greatest batsman the world has seen, but the most humble and incredible human being @sachin_rt .#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/6bl6L5zNtb — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 24, 2021

“SACHIN, SACHIN!” – today and forever! Here’s to the absolute and legend @sachin_rt on his birthday!#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/LopsLge2oE — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 23, 2021

Warm Birthday Wishes to the ‘God of Cricket’, Bharat Ratna @sachin_rt. I pray for your happiness and good health always. May you continue to inspire generations to come.#SachinTendulkar #GodOfCricket #SachinBirthday #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/8rJ0BQMNIO — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) April 24, 2021

Sachin is not just a cricketing ambassador, over the years, he has done ample social work which touched and made a difference in the lives of many. As the God of Cricket turns 48, here is wishing him all the luck and health.