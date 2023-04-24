Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara Honoured At Sydney Cricket Ground

Home

Sachin Tendulkar, and Brian Lara Honoured At Sydney Cricket Ground. (Image: Twitter)

Sydney: On his 50th birthday Sachin Tendulkar was honoured at the Sydney Cricket Ground with a set of gates named after him and West Indies great Brian Lara.

The gates, used to access the field of play, were unveiled to mark Tendulkar’s 50th birthday and 30 years since Lara’s innings of 277 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The gates were unveiled by SCG and Venues NSW Chairman Rod McGeoch AO and CEO Kerrie Mather, as well as Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.

“All visiting cricket players will take to the field through the Lara-Tendulkar Gates, which are situated between the Members Pavilion’s away dressing room and the Noble Bradman Messenger Stand.

The Australian cricket team enters the field via the Don Bradman Gates between the Members and Ladies Pavilions, while the Arthur Morris and Alan Davidson Gates front Driver Avenue,” the SCG statement read.

Tendulkar and Lara now have joined Sir Donald Bradman, Alan Davidson and Arthur Morris by having a set of gates named in their honour at the SCG.

Tendulkar averaged 157 in Tests in Sydney and scored three iconic centuries in Moore Park, a love affair in a league of its own in the modern era rivalled only by Usman Khawaja’s average of 130.83 at the same ground.

“The Sydney Cricket Ground has been my favourite ground away from India,” Tendulkar said. “I have had some great memories at the SCG right from my first tour of Australia in 1991-92. It is a great honour to have the gates used by all visiting cricketers to access the field of play at the SCG named after me and my good friend Brian.

“I would like to thank the team at the SCG and Cricket Australia for this kind gesture. I look forward to visiting the SCG soon.”

On the other hand, Lara holds the distinction of the second-highest Test score at the Ground in the modern era, a magnificent 277 widely regarded not only as one of the Prince of Trinidad’s finest as his maiden century but as one of the finest innings of all time.

“I’m deeply honoured to be recognised at the Sydney Cricket Ground, as I’m sure Sachin is. The ground holds many special memories for me and my family and I always enjoy visiting whenever I’m in Australia,” Lara said.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley called it a timely gesture that recognised two legends of the sport.

He said: “As the cricketing world celebrates Sachin Tendulkar’s 50th birthday, this is a fitting and timely gesture by the SCG to recognise Sachin and Brian Lara as two legends of the international game with exceptional records at the SCG.

“Their feats will no doubt be an inspiration to not only visiting international teams but all players fortunate enough to walk onto the hallowed turf of the Sydney Cricket Ground, for generations to come.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.