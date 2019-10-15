With an aim at promoting road safety, legends of cricket such as India icon Sachin Tendulkar, West Indies great Brian Lara, Sri Lanka spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan among other big names are set to grace the cricket field once again in a T20 tournament called the Road Safety World Series. Other names that will be part of the tournament include Jacques Kallis, Brett Lee and Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo on Tuesday, the first season of the tournament will be played in 2020 between February 2 and 16 in Mumbai and will feature teams – India Legends, Australia Legends, South Africa Legends, Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends.

A total of 110 players – all retired – have confirmed their participation for the tournament which will be based on the franchise model prevailing across domestic T20 leagues around the world. The teams have been restricted to only Test-playing countries for the first season.

The organisers promoting this event are Professional Management Group and the Road Safety Cell of the Maharashtra government. According to the plan, the tournament will last for 10 years across India. The organisers have also received the approval from BCCI in August 2018 to conduct the tournament.

The fees for the players would be borne by the franchises, but the proceeds from the tournament would be utilised by the Road Safety Cell to promote the cause in addition to highlighting how India ranks highest in the list of deaths caused on roads in the world.