Sachin Tendulkar call on PM Narendra Modi, gives special invite for Arjun Tendulkar’s…

Sachin Tendulkar call on PM Narendra Modi, gives special invite for Arjun Tendulkars...

.Sachin Tendulkar and his family visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to extend an invitation to the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok.

SachinTendulkar and family with PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and his family visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to extend an invitation to the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok. Tendulkar shared photos from the meeting on through a social media post.

“We were honoured to invite Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji to Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding. Thank you, Modi ji, for your blessings and thoughtful advice for the young couple,” Tendulkar wrote in his social media.

Tendulkar family also extended an invitation to the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, “Our family had the opportunity to meet Shri Rahul Gandhi ji and invite him to Arjun-Saaniya’s wedding,” he posted.

The Tendulkar and Ghai family also visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Droupadi Murmu and personally invite her to Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding, which is set to take place in early March.

“Last February, Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji graciously hosted us at Rashtrapati Bhavan. We relived some of those cherished memories when we met the President today to invite her to Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding. Thank you for your warm wishes, Hon’ble President,” Sachin wrote on X

Tendulkar also met Home Minister Amit Shah and shared picture with the iconic leader , “We cordially invited Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @amitshahofficial ji to Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding. Thank you for the warmth extended to our family, we deeply appreciate your kind wishes.”

Arjun Tendulkar is set to tie the knot with Saaniya Chandok later this year. The wedding festivities will start from March 3, which will be followed by an intimate ceremony on March 5 attended by close family and friends.

The 26-year-old left-arm pacer got engaged to Chandok, the granddaughter of businessman Ravi Ghai, in August last year.

